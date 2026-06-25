Gold prices hit 7-month low: What's behind the decline?

Anticipation builds

Investors await US Personal Consumption Expenditures data for insights

Investors are now looking forward to the release of US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. The data is due later today and could provide further clues on future monetary policy decisions. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi extended their losses on Wednesday, falling by ₹1,200 to ₹1,48,100 per 10 grams from the previous close of ₹1,49,300.