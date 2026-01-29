Gold prices hit all-time high: What's going on?
Business
Gold just smashed records in India, with prices jumping to ₹1,80,501 per 10gm on the MCX this week.
City-wise retail rates in places such as Delhi and Mumbai were notably lower, while silver also spiked past ₹4 lakh per kg.
Why should you care?
If you're into investing or even just curious about where your jewelry money goes, these price jumps matter.
Gold is often seen as a safe place for your cash when things get shaky in the world—so this surge is a sign of people looking for stability.
What's driving the spike?
The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, which made gold more attractive as the dollar weakened.
Add in global tensions (think Iran) and worries about US tariffs, and demand for gold shot up.
Even silver prices soared thanks to tight supplies.