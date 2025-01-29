What's the story

Gold prices in India have hit a new all-time high of ₹80,979 per 10gm in futures trade.

The increase is fueled by fresh positions taken by speculators amid strong demand from users.

April delivery gold contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw a business turnover of 13,257 lots.

Despite a slight 0.11% dip in global gold futures to $2,760.41 per ounce in New York, gold prices in India surged.