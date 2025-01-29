Maruti's Q3 profit surges by 16%, sales up 13% YoY
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has posted a whopping 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25.
The net profit for India's largest automobile manufacturer stood at ₹3,726.9 crore, a notable increase from ₹3,206.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The financial performance highlights Maruti Suzuki's stronghold in the market despite the tough economic climate.
Revenue rise
Maruti Suzuki's total revenue also sees significant growth
Along with its net profit, Maruti Suzuki also saw a significant jump in its total consolidated revenue from operations.
The company's revenue for Q3FY25 jumped by 15.7% YoY to ₹38,764.3 crore, compared to ₹33,512.8 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 14.4% YoY to ₹4,470.3 crore against ₹3,907.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
Sales
Maruti registers highest-ever net sales in Q3
Maruti Suzuki announced record-breaking net sales of ₹36,802 crore in Q3FY25, a nearly 13% increase compared to ₹31,860 crore during the same period last year.
The company reported selling 566,213 vehicles, up from 501,207 units in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Domestic sales reached 466,993 units, compared to 429,422 units last year.
Exports also surged, reaching a record high of 99,220 units for the quarter, significantly exceeding the 71,785 units exported during the same period last year.