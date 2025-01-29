What's the story

Maruti Suzuki has posted a whopping 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25.

The net profit for India's largest automobile manufacturer stood at ₹3,726.9 crore, a notable increase from ₹3,206.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The financial performance highlights Maruti Suzuki's stronghold in the market despite the tough economic climate.