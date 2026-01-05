Gold prices jump to ₹56,000 as US-Venezuela tensions heat up

What's happening in Indian cities?

Gold rates aren't the same everywhere—Chennai topped the charts at ₹13,745 per gram for 24K gold.

Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad hovered around ₹13,581 per gram; Delhi was a bit higher at ₹13,596; Vadodara and Ahmedabad landed close by at ₹13,586.

So if you're thinking about buying or selling gold right now, it really depends on where you are!