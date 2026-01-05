Next Article
Gold prices jump to ₹56,000 as US-Venezuela tensions heat up
Business
Gold just got pricier after the US military's recent moves in Venezuela.
Global spot prices climbed 1.4% to $4,391 per ounce, notching a weekly gain of nearly 3.7%.
In India, gold futures closed at ₹1,35,821 per 10gm for top-quality (24-carat) gold on January 2.
The spike is mostly because people turn to gold when world events feel shaky.
What's happening in Indian cities?
Gold rates aren't the same everywhere—Chennai topped the charts at ₹13,745 per gram for 24K gold.
Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad hovered around ₹13,581 per gram; Delhi was a bit higher at ₹13,596; Vadodara and Ahmedabad landed close by at ₹13,586.
So if you're thinking about buying or selling gold right now, it really depends on where you are!