Gold prices soar as Fed rate cut expectations rise

Silver, platinum, palladium also gain

It wasn't just gold getting all the attention—silver jumped 2.6% to hit a 14-year high ($46.41/oz), and platinum rose 2.5% to its highest in over a decade, while palladium also gained nearly 3%.

Part of silver's boost comes from its growing use in solar panels, spurred by China's emissions pledge, and as a more affordable alternative to gold.

Now, everyone's waiting for more hints from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman about what's next for interest rates, but for now, market vibes are staying pretty optimistic about lower rates ahead.