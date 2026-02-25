Gold prices soar to record high: What's happening

Gold is often a go-to when inflation or global risks rise—so if you're thinking about investing or just curious, experts like JP Morgan see gold possibly hitting $6,300 by the end of 2026. Goldman Sachs also expects higher prices ahead.

Silver and platinum are also on the rise

It's not just gold—silver and platinum are jumping too, as investors look for safe spots amid economic jitters and tariff talk.

Plus, with the dollar losing strength, gold becomes more attractive for buyers worldwide.