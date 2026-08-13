Gold prices surge to 2-month high as US inflation cools

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% in the 12 months through July, down from June's 3.5%. This marks a second consecutive month of year-over-year inflation cooling.

The data is in line with economists' expectations and may lessen the urgency for Fed policymakers to raise interest rates next month.

However, they might not be fully convinced that monetary policy is sufficiently stringent to sustain this easing trend.