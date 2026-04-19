Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check gold, silver prices in your city

Gold prices in India 's retail market remained largely unchanged today. The day marks Akshaya Tritiya, a festival traditionally considered auspicious for buying gold and silver. According to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), the price of 24K gold in India stood at ₹154,900 per 10g at 6:15am today. Meanwhile, 22K gold was priced at ₹141,992 per 10g in the retail market.

Silver rates Silver 999 fine was priced at ₹259,210/kg Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹259,210 per kilogram, as per IBA. Retail buyers must remember that jewelers usually add making charges, taxes, and GST to the final price of metals. This could significantly increase the overall cost of purchasing them on this auspicious occasion.

City-wise rates Gold prices in Mumbai and Delhi In Mumbai, 24K gold was priced at ₹155,780 per 10g while 22K gold cost ₹142,800 per 10g. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹275,000 per kilogram. In Delhi, the rates were slightly higher with 24K gold costing ₹155,930 and 22K gold costing ₹142,920 per 10g respectively. Silver remained unchanged at ₹275,000/kg.

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Regional rates Prices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata In Ahmedabad, 24K gold was priced at ₹155,830 per 10g while 22K gold cost ₹142,850 per 10g. Silver remained unchanged at ₹275,000/kg. In Bengaluru and Kolkata the rates were similar with 24K gold costing ₹155,780 and 22K gold costing ₹142,800 per 10g respectively. Silver remained unchanged at ₹275,000/kg in both cities as well.

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