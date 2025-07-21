Gold rate today: Metal gains slightly, now at $3,352/oz

Gold is holding its ground because people see it as a safe spot when things feel shaky—especially with global trade uncertainty in the air. A weaker US dollar has also made gold more appealing lately.

Prices are moving within a tight range ($3,280-$3,370), but what happens next depends on fresh US economic data and what the Fed says this week.

Even with some recent dips, gold is still up—thanks to folks and central banks looking for stability when markets get bumpy.