Next Article
Gold rate today: Metal gains slightly, now at $3,352/oz
Gold ticked up just a bit on Monday, now at $3,352.19 per ounce after a month of small drops.
In India, 24K gold sits at ₹1 lakh per 10gm.
Investors are mostly in wait-and-watch mode ahead of the US Federal Reserve's big policy call and an upcoming tariff deadline.
Why gold is holding steady
Gold is holding its ground because people see it as a safe spot when things feel shaky—especially with global trade uncertainty in the air.
A weaker US dollar has also made gold more appealing lately.
Prices are moving within a tight range
Prices are moving within a tight range ($3,280-$3,370), but what happens next depends on fresh US economic data and what the Fed says this week.
Even with some recent dips, gold is still up—thanks to folks and central banks looking for stability when markets get bumpy.