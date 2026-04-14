Gold rises 0.6% to $4,768.19 amid oil falling below $100

US dollar dip lifts metals

The US dollar is at its lowest in over a month, making gold more attractive for buyers worldwide.

Hopes for a breakthrough in U.S.-Iran talks (and growing chances of a US interest rate cut) are also fueling the rally.

It's not just gold: silver rose 0.9%, platinum edged up 0.1%, and palladium gained 0.2%, showing metals are having a moment as inflation fears fade and the dollar softens.