Gold rises as weaker dollar, Iran resolution hopes boost demand Business Jun 04, 2026

Gold is on the rise this Thursday, thanks to a weaker dollar and some positive market sentiment tied to hopes for a resolution to the Iran conflict.

Spot gold went up 0.7% to $4,461.09 per ounce, while US gold futures climbed 0.5%.

With the dollar dropping, gold became more affordable for people using other currencies, so demand got a nice boost.