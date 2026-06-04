Gold rises as weaker dollar, Iran resolution hopes boost demand
Gold is on the rise this Thursday, thanks to a weaker dollar and some positive market sentiment tied to hopes for a resolution to the Iran conflict.
Spot gold went up 0.7% to $4,461.09 per ounce, while US gold futures climbed 0.5%.
With the dollar dropping, gold became more affordable for people using other currencies, so demand got a nice boost.
Israel Lebanon ceasefire lowers oil prices
A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, announced by the Trump administration, has sparked hopes for broader peace in the Middle East.
This helped push oil prices lower early Thursday, easing inflation worries and supporting gold's gains.
Analyst Tim Waterer noted that gold's moves often follow shifts in oil prices and global headlines.
Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw small gains, but experts remind us that gold still reacts quickly to changes in interest rates or inflation risks.