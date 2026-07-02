Gold rises on weak US jobs data, lower oil prices

Employment report

US report shows private sector jobs growth at 98,000

The US national employment report revealed that private sector jobs grew by 98,000 last month, falling short of the expected 118,000. This low number has sparked debate over how it might affect June's nonfarm payroll data, due later today. It also has investors questioning where the Federal Reserve will take interest rates next. The market is now closely watching these indicators to gage future trends in gold prices.