Gold ₹1.52L per 10g, silver ₹2.42L per kg on MCX
Business
Gold and silver prices dropped on Friday, April 10, 2026, with gold slipping to ₹1.52 lakh per 10gm and silver falling to ₹2.42 lakh per kilogram on the MCX.
The main reason? A stronger US dollar and mixed global signals, even as some investors still see gold as a safe bet during global tensions like the U.S.-Iran situation.
Gold demand rises before Akshaya Tritiya
In India, gold buying is picking up ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, despite high prices making shoppers think twice.
Globally, ongoing conflicts and hopes for a U.S.-Iran ceasefire are keeping things uncertain.
Central banks are still buying gold, which helps support its price, but for now, the strong dollar is calling the shots for precious metals everywhere.