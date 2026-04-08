Gold ₹1.53L, silver ₹2.43L climb after US pauses military action
Business
Gold and silver prices shot up after the US paused military action against Iran, easing worries about global supply and inflation.
On Wednesday, April 8, gold on MCX climbed 2.24% to ₹1.53 lakh per 10gm, while silver soared 5.24% to ₹2.43 lakh per kilogram.
Ross Maxwell warns on gold volatility
The international scene saw gold hit a three-week high, thanks to what analysts are calling a relief rally as geopolitical risks faded for now.
Still, experts like Ross Maxwell from VT Markets say gold's future will depend on interest rates and central bank moves, so some volatility could stick around.