Gold, silver climb on U.S.-Iran talks hopes, Asian stocks lifted
Business
Gold and silver prices climbed on Tuesday, with gold reaching $4,795 an ounce and silver hitting $77.19.
The boost came as investors grew hopeful about possible U.S.-Iran talks easing tensions, which helped lift the mood in Asian stock markets too.
Oil falls 1.3% boosting gold appeal
Oil prices dropped 1.3%, making gold look even more attractive as a safe bet against inflation.
In India, local markets were closed for a half-day holiday, but traders are watching these international moves closely since global uncertainty and currency shifts are keeping everyone on their toes.