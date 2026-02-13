Gold, silver ETFs crash up to 10%: Should you invest?

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a massive crash of up to 10% on Friday. The fall was triggered by a sudden spike in the US dollar , following stronger-than-expected job data for January. The news has dampened expectations of interest rate cuts in the near term.

Market impact Kotak Silver ETF crashes 10% The Kotak Silver ETF bore the brunt of this market shift, crashing 10% to hit a low of ₹225.11 on Friday. Other silver ETFs such as Edelweiss Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF, and Zerodha Silver ETF also fell by up to 9% each. In the gold fund category, Tata Gold ETF witnessed the highest drop of about 6%, followed by SBI Gold ETF and Nippon India Gold ETF which fell around 4% each on Friday.

Global rebound Gold, silver bounce back in international markets In international commodity markets, gold and silver made a comeback on Friday as bargain-hunting kicked in after both metals hit one-week lows in the previous session. Spot gold rose about 1% to $4,966.83 per ounce, recovering from a more than 3% drop that had pushed prices below the key $5,000 mark. Similarly, spot silver climbed 2.1% to $76.76 per ounce after an 11% fall recorded on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Currency influence SIPs recommended for managing volatility The US dollar remained largely unchanged against major currencies, holding steady after mixed economic data. A stronger dollar usually makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for other currency holders, which can impact demand. Abhishek Bhilwaria of BhilwariaMF suggested that due to the higher volatility of silver, a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an effective way to manage extreme volatility in gold and silver markets by investing fixed amounts regularly.

Advertisement