Gold, silver ETFs crash up to 14%: Time to buy?

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed a sharp decline in their values. The fall comes after a record-high rally in the prices of these precious metals. On January 30, gold futures for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by nearly 5% to ₹1,75,100 per 10gm. This is a major drop from the previous day's all-time high of ₹1,93,096 per 10gm.

Market impact Silver futures and ETFs also witness significant drop Silver futures for March delivery on MCX fell by nearly 6% to ₹3,75,900 per kilogram. This is in line with the trend seen in gold contracts for February and June deliveries, which also fell by around 6% each. The decline has been reflected across several ETFs including Nippon India ETF Gold BeES and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, both of which fell nearly 10%.

Market speculation Speculations about US Federal Reserve chair impact gold prices The sharp fall in the global prices of gold and silver is being attributed to speculations that the US Federal Reserve may appoint a more hawkish chair. Spot gold fell by 5% on Friday, a day after hitting an all-time high of $5,594.82. US President Donald Trump has said he will announce his pick to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell today.

