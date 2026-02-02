LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Gold and silver ETFs have crashed: What should investors do?
Gold and silver ETFs have crashed: What should investors do?
CME Group has announced a hike in margins on its metal futures

Gold and silver ETFs have crashed: What should investors do?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 02, 2026
11:10 am
What's the story

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed a sharp decline of up to 15% in 2 days in India. The fall comes as gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) fell nearly 3% to ₹1,43,335 per 10g in early trading hours today. This is a massive drop of around 26% or ₹50,000 after hitting a lifetime high of ₹1,93,096 per 10g on Thursday.

Market downturn

Silver futures witness a steep fall

Silver futures for March delivery on MCX have also witnessed a steep fall of 6% to ₹2,49,713 per kilogram. This is a decline of about 41% or ₹1,70,335 after hitting a lifetime high of ₹4,20,048 per kilogram on Thursday. The contracts with May expiry have also fallen by 6% to ₹2,65,502 per kilogram.

ETF impact

Major declines observed in gold ETFs

Gold ETFs have witnessed major declines. Edelweiss Gold ETF and HDFC Gold ETF have both fallen by more than 9% each. Other ETFs such as Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF, Nippon India ETF (GoldBees), and others have also seen major drops. The sharp fall in gold and silver prices is attributed to rampant profit-booking amid a stronger dollar.

Advertisement

Margin hike

CME Group hikes margins on metal futures

CME Group has also announced a hike in margins on its metal futures, effective after market close today. The move is expected to further weigh on precious metals. COMEX gold futures margins have been raised from 6% to 8%, while the COMEX 5000 silver futures are set to increase to 15% from the current level of 11%.

Advertisement