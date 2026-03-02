Gold, silver ETFs jump 7% amid US-Iran war

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed a major spike in early trade on Monday. The surge is mainly due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have pushed global bullion prices higher and triggered a flight to safety. At around 9:30am when Sensex was down by 959 points and Nifty fell by 1.15% to 24,889 points, gold and silver-linked ETFs emerged as major gainers.

ETF performance Tata Silver ETF leads the charge Tata Silver ETF led the charge with a massive 7% jump. Other ETFs such as ICICI Prudential Silver and SBI Silver also followed suit, rising over 6% each. Nippon India Silver ETF also saw a similar spike of over 6%. On the gold front, ICICI Prudential Gold and Tata Gold ETFs gained more than 5%, while Nippon India ETF Gold and SBI Gold ETFs advanced by 4-5%.

Market response Gold surges to record high The surge in ETFs mirrors the firm gains in underlying bullion prices. MCX gold futures opened nearly 3.15% higher at ₹1,67,217 per 10gm (24-carat). In international markets, spot gold rose by 1.86% to $5,345.5 per ounce in early Comex trade while silver also edged higher by 0.81% at $94.045 per ounce. The uptick indicates renewed safe-haven demand as escalating US-Israel and Iran tensions pushed investors away from equities which traded deep in red during early deals across Asia's equity markets.

Advertisement