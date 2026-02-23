Gold, silver ETFs shine as US-Iran tensions rise

Silver ETFs are leading the charge—Groww Silver ETF shot up 17%, with others like Mirae Asset, HDFC , SBI, and Axis rising about 10%. Gold ETFs aren't far behind; Tata Gold ETF went up 6%. Even in futures trading, both metals saw solid gains.

SIPs recommended for gold, silver

Despite all the ups and downs lately, people are still putting big money into precious metals—silver ETFs have seen strong inflows.

Experts suggest putting a slice of your portfolio (think 10-15% for gold, 5-10% for silver) into these assets through SIPs if you want some cushion against market shocks.