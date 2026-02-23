Gold, silver ETFs shine as US-Iran tensions rise
After a rough start to February, gold and silver ETFs are making a comeback.
This rebound is thanks to investors flocking to safe-haven assets as US-Iran tensions heat up and global tariffs make headlines.
Since their 2025 peak (a rally that trickled into January 2026), gold is down 18% and silver about 40%.
Silver ETFs lead the way
Silver ETFs are leading the charge—Groww Silver ETF shot up 17%, with others like Mirae Asset, HDFC, SBI, and Axis rising about 10%.
Gold ETFs aren't far behind; Tata Gold ETF went up 6%.
Even in futures trading, both metals saw solid gains.
SIPs recommended for gold, silver
Despite all the ups and downs lately, people are still putting big money into precious metals—silver ETFs have seen strong inflows.
Experts suggest putting a slice of your portfolio (think 10-15% for gold, 5-10% for silver) into these assets through SIPs if you want some cushion against market shocks.