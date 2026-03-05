Gold, silver ETFs soar amid escalating US-Iran war

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a sharp spike on Thursday. The surge was mainly due to the rising tensions in the Middle East, which increased demand for safe-haven assets like gold and silver. The weakening US dollar also contributed to this trend by making bullion more attractive for investors holding other currencies.

Market performance Tata Gold ETF leads the charge Among the ETFs, Tata Gold ETF saw the biggest jump of 5%, hitting a day's high of ₹16.45. Zerodha Gold ETF followed with a 3% rise. Other ETFs in this category such as Nippon India Gold ETF, Angel One Gold ETF, 360 One Gold ETF and The Wealth Company Gold ETF rose by 2% each while others gained 1% or remained flat.

Silver market Silver ETFs also witness significant gains The silver ETFs weren't far behind in this market rally. Zerodha Silver ETF witnessed the highest jump of around 3%, hitting a day's high of ₹27.88. Kotak Silver ETF, 360 One Silver ETF and Angel One Silver ETF gained 2% each while Mirae Asset Silver ETF rose by 1%. Other ETFs in this category remained flat during this period.

