Gold, silver fall as Iranian missiles reported at US warship

COMEX silver slides nearly 5%

Silver didn't escape the chaos: COMEX silver slid nearly 5% to $72.60 per ounce while MCX silver dropped over ₹6,200 per kilogram to under ₹245,000.

Experts say bullion prices could stay jumpy thanks to ongoing geopolitical stress and higher energy costs.

SEBI-registered market expert Anuj Gupta expects gold to hover between $4,500 and $4,600 per ounce and silver in the $68 to $78 per ounce range for now.

A stronger petrodollar and hawkish Fed expectations are adding even more pressure on precious metals.