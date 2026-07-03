COMEX gold prices jumped nearly 2% to $4,202.80 per ounce

Gold, silver jump 3%. Here's what's driving the rally

By Mudit Dube 11:09 am Jul 03, 202611:09 am

What's the story

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a spike of up to 3% in international markets on Friday. The surge comes as the US non-farm payrolls report showed only 57,000 jobs were added last month, way below the expected 110,000. This weak jobs report has lowered the expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve, making precious metals a much more attractive place for investors to park their money.