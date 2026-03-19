Gold, silver prices fall again: Check rates

Gold and silver prices slipped on Thursday, March 19, 2026 as everyone waited to see what the US Federal Reserve would do with interest rates. On MCX, silver futures for May 2026 dropped by ₹1,995 to ₹251,118 per kilogram, while gold futures for April 2026 fell by ₹336 to ₹155,649 per 10gm.

Prices in Mumbai and Chennai If you're tracking gold or silver—or just curious about what's shaking up markets—these price drops reflect how cautious investors are right now.

Spot prices in cities like Mumbai and Chennai show a similar trend.

Ongoing Middle East tensions have people playing it safe with their money.

Fed's interest rate decisions impact on metals The Fed's interest rate decisions are a big deal for gold and silver.

Markets mostly expect rates to stay put at 3.5% to 3.75%, but Fed commentary left only the possibility of a limited cut later in 2026 and warned that Iran-linked energy risks could keep policy more restrictive.

That uncertainty is keeping pressure on precious metals.