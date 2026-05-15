Silver crashes nearly ₹12,000/kg

In international trading, spot gold retreated for a fourth consecutive session, shedding 0.8% to hit a nine-day low of $4,613.19 per ounce. The metal is down 2.1% on the week. Other precious metals followed the downward trend: silver tumbled 3.1% to $80.93, while platinum and palladium declined 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Price details

Why gold and silver prices are on a decline

Gold sentiment remains strained as a surge in crude oil prices reignites inflation concerns, lifting both bond yields and the US dollar. This shift has dampened hopes for imminent rate cuts, putting downward pressure on bullion. Consequently, analysts recommend a "wait-and-see" approach, advising against new positions in gold or silver ahead of the high-stakes meeting between the US and Chinese presidents.