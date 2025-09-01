Gold, silver prices hit all-time high in India: Check rates

Why are gold, silver prices skyrocketing?

If you're into investing or just curious about what drives these spikes, here's the scoop:

When the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates—like the 25 basis-point drop analysts are predicting this month—people flock to safe bets like gold and silver.

Plus, with the rupee falling to ₹88.26 per dollar, getting these metals into India costs more, which pushes up prices even further.