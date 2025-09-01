SME IPO: Classic Electrodes lists at ₹100, raises ₹41.5cr Business Sep 01, 2025

Classic Electrodes (India) kicked off trading on the NSE SME platform with its shares listing at ₹100—about 15% higher than its IPO price of ₹87.

The company raised ₹41.5 crore through its IPO, which was a huge hit and oversubscribed nearly 180 times, showing big interest from both retail and non-institutional investors.