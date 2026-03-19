Gold, silver prices in India today: Check rates
Gold and silver prices took a noticeable dip across India on March 19, right after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady.
That move sent global gold and silver prices down, which quickly showed up in Indian markets too.
Silver slid by ₹5,000 to ₹260,000 per kilogram
If you're tracking precious metals or thinking about buying, here's the scoop:
Silver slid by ₹5,000 to ₹260,000 per kilogram.
Gold is now around ₹154,700 per 10gm in cities like Delhi and Mumbai—a clear shift for anyone eyeing investments or jewelry.
Why the sudden drop?
It all comes down to global trends. The Fed's rate decision made gold and silver less attractive worldwide.
Plus, Indian prices also react to things like import duties and how strong the rupee is—so when global prices fall, local ones usually follow suit.