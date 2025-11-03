Gold, silver prices rise in India today: Check latest rates

Gold and silver are witnessing some short covering after their recent correction. The expectation of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts has weakened following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks last week. On October 29, the Fed had cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time this year, lowering the benchmark overnight rate to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%. However, Powell hinted there may be no rate cuts in December.

Currency impact

MCX Gold is currently down nearly 8% from record high

Gold prices have witnessed profit booking in recent days due to fading expectations of further US rate cuts and easing trade tensions after a US-China deal. In the last two weeks, domestic spot gold prices have fallen by nearly ₹9,400 or over 7% per 10gm. MCX Gold is currently down nearly 8% from its record high. Silver has also seen massive selling with its prices falling by nearly ₹22,000 or 13% per kg during the same period.