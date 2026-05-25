Gold, silver prices soar 4% on US-Iran peace talks

Silver prices have also witnessed a major spike, with spot silver price jumping 3.9% to $78.42 per ounce. Other commodities such as platinum and palladium have also seen an increase in their respective prices. Platinum rose 1.9% to $1,959.85 while palladium was up by the same percentage at $1,373.25 per ounce.

Currency impact

Weaker dollar drives up bullion prices

The weakening of the dollar has made greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies. This is further contributing to the rise in gold and silver prices. Oil prices have also plummeted over 5% as markets react to the potential US-Iran peace talks. Brent crude price fell by 5.1% to $98.22 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate dropped by a similar margin to $91.57 a barrel.