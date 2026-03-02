Gold, silver prices soar amid US-Iran war

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a significant spike due to the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran . The price of gold rose by 2.1% to $5,387.55 per ounce in early trade on Monday, while silver gained 2.1% an ounce during the same period. The rise in precious metal prices comes as investors flock to safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical risks in West Asia after US and Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend.

Market impact Global equities in tailspin; crude oil prices spike The escalating conflict has sent global equities into a tailspin, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index plunging 2.4% and US stock futures falling over 1%. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have spiked amid fears of supply disruptions in the region. Analysts are particularly worried about potential disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy transit route that accounts for nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG flows.

Investor behavior Safe-haven demand driving precious metals' surge Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead at VT Markets, observed that safe-haven demand is currently outweighing the typical inverse relationship between the US dollar and precious metals. He said, "Gold and silver are moving higher despite a firm USD because safe-haven demand is currently outweighing the normal relationship." Maxwell further explained that when investors are worried about geopolitical risk or slowing global growth, they prioritize capital preservation.

