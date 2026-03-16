Gold, silver prices today: Check rates of precious metals
Gold and silver prices slipped on Monday, with gold down 1.12% to $5,005 an ounce and silver dropping 2.14% to $79.61 an ounce.
Gold had hit highs earlier this month; silver, though elevated recently, did not clearly hit highs earlier this month, and both lost ground as the US dollar got stronger.
Why are gold, silver prices falling?
A stronger dollar makes gold and silver less appealing for global buyers, especially with markets expecting interest rates to be held steady.
Add in rising oil prices, thanks to tensions in West Asia, and there's more talk about inflation just as major central banks are set to make big decisions this week.
Global tensions affecting metal prices
Even though gold and silver are usually seen as safe bets during global drama, they're still bouncing around in price.
Ongoing conflicts near the Strait of Hormuz are shaking up energy markets, while silver is also feeling pressure from shifts in industrial metals demand.