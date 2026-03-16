Gold, silver prices today: Check rates of precious metals Business Mar 16, 2026

Gold and silver prices slipped on Monday, with gold down 1.12% to $5,005 an ounce and silver dropping 2.14% to $79.61 an ounce.

Gold had hit highs earlier this month; silver, though elevated recently, did not clearly hit highs earlier this month, and both lost ground as the US dollar got stronger.