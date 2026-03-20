Gold, silver prices today: Rates rise on global uncertainty

Gold futures gain ₹3,348

Gold prices aren't the same everywhere: 22-carat gold in Delhi is ₹137,890 per 10gm.

These differences mostly come down to local demand and transport costs.

Meanwhile, the futures market is buzzing: gold futures for April jumped by ₹3,348 on MCX and silver futures for May shot up by ₹8,488.

All this just shows how people see gold and silver as go-to safe bets when things get shaky globally.