Gold, silver prices today: Rates rise on global uncertainty
Business
Gold and silver prices saw a small boost this week, thanks to rising tensions between Israel, the US and Iran. With uncertainty in the air, investors are playing it safe by turning to precious metals.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is at ₹150,270 per 10gm; Chennai's rate is a bit higher at ₹151,630.
Gold futures gain ₹3,348
Gold prices aren't the same everywhere: 22-carat gold in Delhi is ₹137,890 per 10gm.
These differences mostly come down to local demand and transport costs.
Meanwhile, the futures market is buzzing: gold futures for April jumped by ₹3,348 on MCX and silver futures for May shot up by ₹8,488.
All this just shows how people see gold and silver as go-to safe bets when things get shaky globally.