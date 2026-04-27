Gold, silver rates decline amid strong dollar, oil price surge

Gold and silver prices have started the week on a low note. The decline is mainly due to a strong US dollar and rising crude oil prices. Investors are adjusting their expectations about inflation and interest rates amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Spot gold has fallen by nearly 0.3% to around $4,694 per ounce while COMEX gold futures trade at $4,713 an ounce—down 0.58% in early trade today.

Market response Silver prices also decline Silver prices have also followed the downward trend of gold. The spot price is around $75 per ounce while COMEX silver has fallen by 1.23% to $75.47 an ounce in early trade today. The decline in both precious metals can be attributed to a stronger US dollar, which makes them more expensive for holders of other currencies and usually reduces demand.

External factors Crude oil price hike reignites inflation fears The rise in crude oil prices has reignited inflation concerns, which could lead central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, to keep interest rates higher for longer. Geopolitical uncertainty from stalled US-Iran peace talks and continued disruptions to Middle East energy flows have added to market volatility. These factors indirectly affect safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

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