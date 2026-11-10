Gold slips 0.3% to $4,128.48 ahead of US inflation data

Markets are betting big, about an 84% chance, that the Fed will raise rates in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said tackling inflation is still a top priority and called for careful policy moves.

Higher rates usually make gold less appealing since it doesn't pay interest.

Elsewhere, oil prices dropped sharply (over $7 a barrel), and other precious metals like silver and platinum also edged down.

Meanwhile, Japan's central bank is considering faster rate hikes as its inflation hits target levels, a sign that some Bank of Japan policymakers are calling for speeding up the pace of rate hikes.