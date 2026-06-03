Gold slips amid oil rise, US says blocked Iranian missiles Business Jun 03, 2026

Gold prices slipped a bit on Wednesday, mostly because oil prices are climbing and inflation worries are back, thanks in part to fresh tensions in the Middle East.

The US military says it blocked Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, making things even more tense in the Gulf.

Now, investors are watching for US jobs data to see what might happen next with interest rates.