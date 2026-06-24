Gold slips under $4,000 per ounce, ending 3-year rally Business Jun 24, 2026

Gold just dropped under $4,000 per ounce for the first time since November, ending a wild three-year run where its price more than doubled.

After peaking near $5,600 in late January thanks to big demand from central banks and investors, gold has now fallen 2.9% to $3,999.90 on Wednesday, marking two straight days of losses.