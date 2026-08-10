Gold steady amid market focus on US inflation reports

Last week's big more than 7% gain in gold was sparked by weaker-than-expected US jobs data, which made a September rate hike less likely.

Lower rates usually make gold more attractive as a safe place to park money.

On the global front, Iran and Oman are talking about reopening shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran wants US sanctions lifted first.

Meanwhile, silver edged up 0.5%, platinum ticked higher, and palladium slipped a bit.