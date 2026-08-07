Gold tops $4,300 as silver jumps after Fed odds slip
Business
Gold climbed above $4,300 per ounce and silver jumped nearly 5% to $65.
The reason? Markets are betting the US Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates as aggressively this September: odds dropped from 63% to 55%.
Investors are piling into gold and silver as safer bets with inflation worries easing.
Albohtori warns, Chainani sees $4,500 gold
Ghassan Albohtori, financial market analyst at STARTRADER, sees gold breaking out of its slump, but warns it might face resistance at $4,300.
Renisha Chainani, chief research officer (CRO) at Augmont, thinks easing geopolitical tensions and lower inflation will keep pushing prices up: she expects gold could reach $4,500 and silver might touch $70 to $71 per ounce.