Gold up $65, silver climbs after Trump signals U.S.-Iran progress

US yields drop, India gold rises

A drop in US Treasury yields made gold and silver even more attractive, plus recent easing of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel helped fuel the rally.

In India, gold futures hit their highest since mid-May at ₹160,710 per 10gm, while silver shot up to ₹271,411 per kilogram.

Analysts say global uncertainty and currency swings could keep gold strong in the long run.