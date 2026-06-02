Gold up $65, silver climbs after Trump signals U.S.-Iran progress
Business
Gold and silver prices saw a big jump on Tuesday thanks to falling crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar.
Gold went up $65 to $4,571 per ounce, while silver climbed $2.10 to $77.35 per ounce.
The boost was mainly due to lower inflation worries after President Trump shared that U.S.-Iran talks were moving forward.
US yields drop, India gold rises
A drop in US Treasury yields made gold and silver even more attractive, plus recent easing of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel helped fuel the rally.
In India, gold futures hit their highest since mid-May at ₹160,710 per 10gm, while silver shot up to ₹271,411 per kilogram.
Analysts say global uncertainty and currency swings could keep gold strong in the long run.