Goldman Sachs: 42 Indian AI enablers' 2027 earnings up 22%

While most of the market is down, India's AI infrastructure companies are thriving.

According to Goldman Sachs, a group of 42 "AI Enablers" firms saw their 2027 earnings estimates jump by 22%, even as the broader Nifty 500 index saw CY27 EPS estimates cut by 2%.

The real star here is data center hardware, which saw estimates raised by 95% year-to-date.