Goldman Sachs: 42 Indian AI enablers' 2027 earnings up 22%
While most of the market is down, India's AI infrastructure companies are thriving.
According to Goldman Sachs, a group of 42 "AI Enablers" firms saw their 2027 earnings estimates jump by 22%, even as the broader Nifty 500 index saw CY27 EPS estimates cut by 2%.
The real star here is data center hardware, which saw estimates raised by 95% year-to-date.
Indian AI enablers up nearly 60%
These AI-focused companies aren't just riding hype: they're actually outperforming the rest of the market, with nearly a 60% gain so far in 2026 versus a double-digit drop for Nifty.
Unlike the large technology names that dominate AI exposure in other markets, India is betting big on building strong AI infrastructure like power systems and data centers.
This unique approach could help India stand out in the global AI race.