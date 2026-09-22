Goldman Sachs forecasts 65% 2026 gain for Indian AI enablers
Business
Big news: Goldman Sachs's basket of 42 Indian "AI Enablers" is expected to jump by 65% in calendar 2026, according to Goldman Sachs.
That's a huge leap compared to just 18% growth in 2025, and it should give a solid boost to the broader index as well.
Indian power generation drives AI enablers
A large share of this surge comes from power generation, with data centers and semiconductor OSAT also playing big roles.
Companies like Adani Green Energy and Tata Power are at the forefront, and interestingly, many of these "AI Enablers" are smaller or midsize firms you might not see on major stock lists.
Even with all this investment, these companies are expected to stay financially healthy, showing just how seriously India is betting on its AI future.