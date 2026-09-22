Goldman Sachs forecasts 65% 2026 gain for Indian AI enablers

A large share of this surge comes from power generation, with data centers and semiconductor OSAT also playing big roles.

Companies like Adani Green Energy and Tata Power are at the forefront, and interestingly, many of these "AI Enablers" are smaller or midsize firms you might not see on major stock lists.

Even with all this investment, these companies are expected to stay financially healthy, showing just how seriously India is betting on its AI future.