Goldman Sachs forecasts central-bank gold purchases of 60 tons monthly

World Gold Council Q1: 244 tons

The World Gold Council reports central banks bought a hefty 244 tons of gold just in the first quarter of 2026, up from last quarter's 208 tons.

Even with inflation and some market bumps, Goldman is sticking with its bold $5,400 per ounce year-end price target (gold is at $4,530 today).

It has also updated how it tracks these purchases for better accuracy, moving away from old UK trade data.