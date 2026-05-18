Goldman Sachs forecasts central-bank gold purchases of 60 tons monthly
Business
Goldman Sachs thinks central banks are about to step up their gold game this year.
Their analysts expect central-bank gold purchases to average 60 tons a month over 2026, up from a 12-month moving average of 50 tons in March, mostly because global tensions have banks looking for safer ways to store value.
World Gold Council Q1: 244 tons
The World Gold Council reports central banks bought a hefty 244 tons of gold just in the first quarter of 2026, up from last quarter's 208 tons.
Even with inflation and some market bumps, Goldman is sticking with its bold $5,400 per ounce year-end price target (gold is at $4,530 today).
It has also updated how it tracks these purchases for better accuracy, moving away from old UK trade data.