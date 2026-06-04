Goldman Sachs India head Gunjan Samtani to retire end 2026
Gunjan Samtani, who has been leading Goldman Sachs India for years, just announced he will retire by the end of 2026.
He shared the news on LinkedIn, wrapping up a 16-year journey that saw him take on big roles like chief operating officer of engineering and global co-head of risk engineering.
Goldman Sachs India co-heads Castelino Sivasubramanian
Ken Castelino and Balaji Sivasubramanian will step in as co-heads after Samtani leaves.
Castelino currently heads global banking and markets — public in India, while Sivasubramanian leads engineering here and globally for enterprise partnerships.
Goldman Sachs has over 8,000 employees across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, covering several technical and banking functions.
The new leaders will work closely with Samtani for a smooth handover in the coming months.