Goldman Sachs leads Wall Street with $666 million Q3 share-sale surge
Goldman Sachs just pulled ahead of its Wall Street rivals, posting a 43% jump in share sale revenue for Q3 2026, hitting $666 million.
The big boost? Companies are racing to raise money thanks to the AI boom, and Goldman's been right at the center of major deals.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley missed out on the $26.5 billion US listing of SK Hynix Inc. and saw its fees drop.
AI excitement sustains major stock deals
Even with high interest rates, excitement around AI kept stock sales buzzing. Goldman was involved in huge deals like Intel's $23 billion stock sale and worked with rising AI players like CoreWeave.
CEO David Solomon pointed out that building out AI infrastructure is keeping markets busy, and it shows.
Other banks like Citigroup also cashed in by jumping on the SK Hynix deal, while Morgan Stanley is eyeing future wins with the potential record-breaking IPO of Claude developer Anthropic PBC as soon as next month.