Goldman Sachs lowers India's 2026 growth forecast to 5.9%

Economic pressures

Inflation and rate hike

Goldman Sachs also expects inflation to rise to 4.6% in 2026, up from an earlier estimate of 3.9%. The increase would remain within the central bank's comfort zone but could still impact consumers. With the rupee depreciating by 4% against the dollar, everyday goods could become more expensive for Indians. To stabilize these economic factors, a rate hike is likely on the cards soon, Goldman Sachs said.