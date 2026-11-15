India to outpace China with 7.2% growth, Goldman Sachs projects

Goldman Sachs also predicts rise in AI spending, with nominal investment expected to hit $1.8 trillion in 2027 from $1.1 trillion in 2026.

This surge will be largely driven by US hardware investment, which is expected to increase by over $500 billion.

The bank estimates that AI investment will add 0.4% points to global GDP growth next year and even more (0.6% points) when considering statistical undercounting of semiconductor investment and related intellectual property exports in the US economy alone.