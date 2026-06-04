Goldman Sachs raises 12-month MSCI Emerging Markets target to 2,000
Business
Goldman Sachs just raised its 12-month target for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to 2,000, a nearly 12% jump from its previous close.
The big reason? North Asian markets like South Korea and Taiwan are riding an AI wave, which sparked a strong rally in May and even outperformed the S&P 500.
Goldman raises EPS forecast to 55%
Thanks to booming demand for advanced memory chips, companies like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics have crossed $1 trillion in value.
Goldman now expects earnings per share to grow by 55% this year (up from its earlier estimate of 45%), with another 20% bump by 2027.
Without North Asia's AI boost, though, growth would be much slower, just around 11%.