Goldman Sachs raises Brent crude price forecast amid Israel-Iran tensions
Business
Goldman Sachs thinks oil prices could climb higher soon, mostly because of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
The source says Goldman Sachs expects Brent to ease into the $70s by the fourth quarter of 2026.
The main reason? Reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to sharply lower OECD inventories and curb Middle East oil production.
Potential impact on inflation and interest rates
Sustained higher oil prices can put upward pressure on inflation and may influence the timing of central-bank interest-rate decisions.
Goldman also warns that if the Strait of Hormuz faces major disruptions, prices could jump even more (up to $15 extra a barrel).
So, whether you drive or just buy stuff that needs shipping, these changes might hit your wallet.